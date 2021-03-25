Wells Fargo slashes price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] – find out why.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [NASDAQ: CLMT] gained 10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $5.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results.

Consumer specialty growth, cost management, and improved industrial volumes help overcome historical seasonality to deliver 28 percent growth in specialty segment Gross Profit.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) (the “Partnership,” “Calumet,” “we,” “our” or “us”), a leading independent producer of petroleum-based specialty products, reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, as follows:.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. represents 77.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $457.74 million with the latest information. CLMT stock price has been found in the range of $5.71 to $6.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 218.26K shares, CLMT reached a trading volume of 1107308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLMT shares is $3.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLMT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLMT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CLMT stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.49. With this latest performance, CLMT shares gained by 46.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 424.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.55 for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.12, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.71 and a Gross Margin at +9.43. Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.44.

Return on Total Capital for CLMT is now -4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.78. Additionally, CLMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT] managed to generate an average of -$104,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 264.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [CLMT]

There are presently around $75 million, or 16.30% of CLMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLMT stocks are: ADAMS ASSET ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 4,555,224, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; KNOTT DAVID M, holding 2,645,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.39 million in CLMT stocks shares; and EVERMORE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $13.09 million in CLMT stock with ownership of nearly 1.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. [NASDAQ:CLMT] by around 1,204,087 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 406,381 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 11,198,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,808,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLMT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,537 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 69,716 shares during the same period.