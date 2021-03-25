Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] traded at a high on 03/24/21, posting a 2.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.49. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Williams CEO to Participate at 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference.

Williams (NYSE: WMB) Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong is scheduled to participate in virtual meetings with investors, including a fireside chat Q&A session, at the 49th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference on Tuesday, March 23.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

While sessions for this conference will not be available via webcast, presentation slides will be accessible beginning on March 23 at https://investor.williams.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11230746 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Williams Companies Inc. stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for WMB stock reached $28.28 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 1.21 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 11230746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $26.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $22 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WMB shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.47. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -1.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.78, while it was recorded at 23.04 for the last single week of trading, and 20.86 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.14 and a Gross Margin at +39.18. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 191.46. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 184.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $44,524 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Williams Companies Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -265.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $24,565 million, or 86.70% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 108,077,096, which is approximately -5.806% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 107,156,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly 5.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 431 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 73,039,397 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 95,453,350 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 877,262,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,045,755,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,771,292 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,712,180 shares during the same period.