Veritone Inc. [VERI] Revenue clocked in at $57.70 million, down -17.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] plunged by -$3.47 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.838 during the day while it closed the day at $23.58. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Veritone Beats Top- and Bottom-Line Guidance with Record Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

Q4 aiWARE SaaS Solutions and Advertising Revenue each up over 50% Year over Year.

Record Q4 Revenue of $16.8 Million, Up 35% Year over Year.

Veritone Inc. stock has also loss -21.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VERI stock has declined by -14.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 163.46% and lost -17.12% year-on date.

The market cap for VERI stock reached $767.76 million, with 28.89 million shares outstanding and 25.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 968.09K shares, VERI reached a trading volume of 1006577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Veritone Inc. [VERI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERI shares is $36.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Veritone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Veritone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $3, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on VERI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritone Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for VERI in the course of the last twelve months was 639.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

VERI stock trade performance evaluation

Veritone Inc. [VERI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.79. With this latest performance, VERI shares dropped by -36.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1090.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.77 for Veritone Inc. [VERI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.46, while it was recorded at 26.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.44 for the last 200 days.

Veritone Inc. [VERI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritone Inc. [VERI] shares currently have an operating margin of -82.60 and a Gross Margin at +61.76. Veritone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.96.

Return on Total Capital for VERI is now -70.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritone Inc. [VERI] managed to generate an average of -$155,442 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Veritone Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Veritone Inc. [VERI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritone Inc. posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veritone Inc. go to 50.00%.

Veritone Inc. [VERI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $319 million, or 42.40% of VERI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERI stocks are: BANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,320,075, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,647,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.84 million in VERI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $38.57 million in VERI stock with ownership of nearly 24.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritone Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Veritone Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI] by around 6,414,528 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 783,832 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,315,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,513,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,240,794 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 123,091 shares during the same period.