Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is -6.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] loss -4.91% or -0.08 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2196833 shares. The company report on March 20, 2021 that VERB to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET.

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern time (1:30 PM Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VERB CEO Rory J. Cutaia and CFO Jeff Clayborne will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

It opened the trading session at $1.638, the shares rose to $1.678 and dropped to $1.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERB points out that the company has recorded 37.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 2196833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.88. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -38.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9859, while it was recorded at 1.6280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4224 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.00% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,095,186, which is approximately 65.982% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 393,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in VERB stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $0.47 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly -70.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,301,958 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 914,523 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 897,019 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,113,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,811 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 33,927 shares during the same period.