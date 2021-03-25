Thursday, March 25, 2021
The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: GNOG] price plunged by -14.18 percent to reach at -$2.27. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNOG) (the “Company”) reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Highlights.

A sum of 4387620 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.56M shares. Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $15.94 and dropped to a low of $13.71 until finishing in the latest session at $13.74.

The one-year GNOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.12. The average equity rating for GNOG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNOG shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GNOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.81. With this latest performance, GNOG shares dropped by -8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.52, while it was recorded at 15.97 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [GNOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $87 million, or 18.10% of GNOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNOG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 1,485,777, which is approximately -12.932% of the company’s market cap and around 14.80% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 1,271,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.48 million in GNOG stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $3.81 million in GNOG stock with ownership of nearly 62.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

44 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:GNOG] by around 2,852,146 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,315,546 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 168,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,336,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNOG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,433,582 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,710,709 shares during the same period.

