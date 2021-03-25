Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Stock trading around $1.08 per share: What’s Next?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.40%. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, SHIP stock dropped by -51.75%. The average equity rating for SHIP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $172.35 million, with 154.86 million shares outstanding and 64.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.52M shares, SHIP stock reached a trading volume of 14815516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SHIP shares from 2 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

SHIP Stock Performance Analysis:

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.40. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2180, while it was recorded at 1.1660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0658 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.47. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$307,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

SHIP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted -4.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.50% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC with ownership of 381,792, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 58,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and ETRADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $55000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 552,306 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 5,405,213 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,346,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 610,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 548,343 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 5,398,953 shares during the same period.