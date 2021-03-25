Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] stock Downgrade by Macquarie analyst, price target now $157

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] traded at a low on 03/24/21, posting a -8.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $124.18. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang’s Starry Night Foundation donates $100 million to support agri-food tech and biomedical research.

Pinduoduo founder Colin Huang’s Starry Night Foundation has pledged $100 million to Zhejiang University to support fundamental research in biomedical science, agriculture and food.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The $100 million donation, to be disbursed over the next three to five years, will fund research at an advanced institute set up by Zhejiang University and the Shanghai municipal government to support innovation and promote fundamental research in the areas of biomedical sciences, agriculture and food.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16278283 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pinduoduo Inc. stands at 5.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.00%.

The market cap for PDD stock reached $152.31 billion, with 1.21 billion shares outstanding and 891.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.76M shares, PDD reached a trading volume of 16278283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $171.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDD stock. On November 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 85 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 11.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 35.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has PDD stock performed recently?

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.91. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -33.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 244.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 171.48, while it was recorded at 136.20 for the last single week of trading, and 120.33 for the last 200 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.77 and a Gross Margin at +67.59. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.07.

Return on Total Capital for PDD is now -16.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.20. Additionally, PDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.25.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinduoduo Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -39.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD.

Insider trade positions for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]

There are presently around $32,997 million, or 31.50% of PDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 25,369,450, which is approximately 6.145% of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,350,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in PDD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.03 billion in PDD stock with ownership of nearly 19.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 292 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 58,106,289 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 21,493,518 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 186,121,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,721,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,648,457 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 985,648 shares during the same period.