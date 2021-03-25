OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] Is Currently -3.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] loss -3.44% on the last trading session, reaching $3.65 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Sight Power Teams with Arvizio to Deliver Augmented Reality Digital Twins for the Mining Industry.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. represents 293.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.07 billion with the latest information. OGI stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $3.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.03M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 12597079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.76. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.88 for the last single week of trading, and 1.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.06 and a Gross Margin at -152.05. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -45.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.72. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$231,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

There are presently around $125 million, or 15.29% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 19,672,240, which is approximately 3.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,428,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.11 million in OGI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.4 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 10,422,203 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,337 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 22,331,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,141,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,500,667 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 734,690 shares during the same period.