Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain 49.39% so far this year. What now?

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] loss -12.96% on the last trading session, reaching $7.32 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of an Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, announced that it has granted an inducement award to one new employee, Anita Wiseth, who joined the company as Senior Vice President, Human Resources.

The award was made on March 18, 2021 under Oncternal’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Oncternal as an inducement to join the Company. The inducement award to the Ms. Wiseth consists of options to purchase 90,000 shares of Oncternal common stock. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $8.36 per share, the fair market value of Oncternal’s common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of Ms. Wiseth’s employment start date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The award was approved by Oncternal’s compensation committee, comprised entirely of independent directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Wiseth entering into employment with Oncternal in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. represents 49.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $335.11 million with the latest information. ONCT stock price has been found in the range of $7.31 to $8.6399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ONCT reached a trading volume of 1549894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONCT shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91.

Trading performance analysis for ONCT stock

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.49. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 248.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 8.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -519.76. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -510.37.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -27.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,357 per employee.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]

There are presently around $62 million, or 21.60% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,681,504, which is approximately 504.193% of the company’s market cap and around 21.52% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,030,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 million in ONCT stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $5.33 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 7,360,519 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 3,154,514 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,098,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,416,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,179,456 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 2,728,366 shares during the same period.