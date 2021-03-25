Niu Technologies [NIU] is 18.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Niu Technologies [NASDAQ: NIU] slipped around -5.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.31 at the close of the session, down -14.02%. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results.

— Fourth Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 41.6% year over year.

— Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 672.0 million, up 25.3% year over year.

Niu Technologies stock is now 18.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NIU Stock saw the intraday high of $38.98 and lowest of $32.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.38, which means current price is +18.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, NIU reached a trading volume of 1600596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Niu Technologies [NIU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIU shares is $39.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Niu Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $36 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Niu Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23.50 to $40, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on NIU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Niu Technologies is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

How has NIU stock performed recently?

Niu Technologies [NIU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.51. With this latest performance, NIU shares dropped by -14.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 428.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.27 for Niu Technologies [NIU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.98, while it was recorded at 38.24 for the last single week of trading, and 28.30 for the last 200 days.

Niu Technologies [NIU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Niu Technologies [NIU] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Niu Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Niu Technologies [NIU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.12. Additionally, NIU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.75.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Niu Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Niu Technologies [NIU]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Niu Technologies posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Niu Technologies go to 5.86%.

Insider trade positions for Niu Technologies [NIU]

Positions in Niu Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Niu Technologies [NASDAQ:NIU] by around 7,901,752 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 5,975,539 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 4,002,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,880,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIU stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,454,588 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,414,100 shares during the same period.