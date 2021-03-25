NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Is Currently -1.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] loss -1.61% or -1.19 points to close at $72.83 with a heavy trading volume of 14258249 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout March and early April.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout March and early April. They plan to discuss, among other things, that NextEra Energy’s long-term financial expectations remain unchanged, subject to the usual caveats. For 2021, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.40 to $2.54. For 2022 and 2023, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8% off the expected 2021 adjusted earnings per share. For 2022 and 2023, this translates to an adjusted earnings per share range for NextEra Energy of $2.55 to $2.75 and $2.77 to $2.97, respectively. Additionally, they plan to discuss NextEra Energy Partners’ long-term distribution per unit growth rate expectations of 12% to 15% through at least 2024, subject to the usual caveats.

A copy of the presentation materials is available at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

It opened the trading session at $73.43, the shares rose to $73.66 and dropped to $72.405, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NEE points out that the company has recorded 4.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.01M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 14258249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $87.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $229, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for NEE stock

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.44 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.42, while it was recorded at 72.10 for the last single week of trading, and 72.89 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.09.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.19. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $211,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $110,694 million, or 80.00% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 176,104,080, which is approximately -1.025% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 152,456,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.1 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -3.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,132 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 60,628,262 shares. Additionally, 817 investors decreased positions by around 63,695,930 shares, while 237 investors held positions by with 1,395,573,750 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,519,897,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,622,569 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,772 shares during the same period.