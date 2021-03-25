Thursday, March 25, 2021
Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] gain 34.52% so far this year. What now?

By Brandon Evans

It’s Not A Fantasy To Think That Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Has Big Future Potential

In early 2021 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) shares gained a substantial boost, suggesting the Quantum Corporation may continue to grow on the back of significant...
Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ: MKD] price plunged by -6.61 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Molecular Data Inc. Enters Supply Framework Agreement with Anhui Gujing Distillery Co., Ltd.

Molecular Data Inc. (“Molecular Data” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China’s chemical industry, announced that it has entered into a supply framework agreement with Anhui Gujing Distillery Co., Ltd. (“Gujing”), one of the most important core enterprises in China’s liquor market, as part of its efforts to expand presence in the food and beverage industry.

Under the agreement, Molecular Data will become a key supplier for Gujing and its affiliated companies, including Anhui Runan Xinke Testing Technology Co., Ltd. (“Runan Xinke”) and Anhui Ruisi Weier Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ruisi Weier”), in the fields of chemical reagents, biological reagents, laboratory consumables, as well as related instruments and equipment. Molecular Data will source nearly 2 million stock-keeping units (SKUs) that Gujing requires from its 21 well-known domestic and foreign laboratory brands and suppliers.

A sum of 1397916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.43M shares. Molecular Data Inc. shares reached a high of $1.23 and dropped to a low of $1.11 until finishing in the latest session at $1.13.

Guru’s Opinion on Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molecular Data Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

MKD Stock Performance Analysis:

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.04. With this latest performance, MKD shares dropped by -38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.32 for Molecular Data Inc. [MKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3059, while it was recorded at 1.2340 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4572 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Molecular Data Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.46 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Molecular Data Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] managed to generate an average of -$58,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 30.56.Molecular Data Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Molecular Data Inc. [MKD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Molecular Data Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Molecular Data Inc. [NASDAQ:MKD] by around 4,479,615 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 26,623 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 22,559,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,066,001 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MKD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,472,822 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 26,623 shares during the same period.

