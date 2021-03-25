Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] is 5.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ: MDGS] traded at a low on 03/24/21, posting a -13.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.01. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Medigus Clarifies its Announcement on ScoutCam’s Private Placement.

Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, clarified that the previously announced $20 million private placement was conducted by its subsidiary, ScoutCam Inc. (OTCQB: SCTC) and not by Medigus. Medigus will hold 28% of ScoutCam following the consummation of the private placement. The investment represents a pre-money valuation of ScoutCam of approximately $34.2 million.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4850771 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Medigus Ltd. stands at 9.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.11%.

The market cap for MDGS stock reached $46.81 million, with 23.29 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, MDGS reached a trading volume of 4850771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medigus Ltd. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 231.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06.

Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.90. With this latest performance, MDGS shares dropped by -28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.57 for Medigus Ltd. [MDGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1537.73 and a Gross Margin at -66.67. Medigus Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5193.41.

Return on Total Capital for MDGS is now -50.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.27. Additionally, MDGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medigus Ltd. [MDGS] managed to generate an average of -$2,525,815 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.95% of MDGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDGS stocks are: WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.82% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 10,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in MDGS stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $10000.0 in MDGS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medigus Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Medigus Ltd. [NASDAQ:MDGS] by around 29,919 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 256,655 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 256,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDGS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,919 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 256,655 shares during the same period.