Thursday, March 25, 2021
Market cap of Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] reaches 1.31B – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE: STPK] loss -5.29% or -1.53 points to close at $27.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2309890 shares. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Stem, Inc. to Participate in Simmons Energy 21st Annual Energy Conference.

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or the “Company”), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, announced that members of its management team will virtually participate in the 21st Annual Energy Conference hosted by Piper Sandler / Simmons Energy on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Stem and Star Peak Business Combination UpdateStem expects to complete its previously announced merger with Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) (“Star Peak”) early in the second quarter of 2021. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Stem, Inc. and remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “STEM.”.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, STPK reached to a volume of 2309890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. is set at 4.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for STPK stock

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.31.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.91, while it was recorded at 29.61 for the last single week of trading.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for STPK is now -8.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 888.39. Additionally, STPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.65.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [STPK]

72 institutional holders increased their position in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. [NYSE:STPK] by around 28,053,527 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,053,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STPK stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,053,527 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

