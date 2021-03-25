Market cap of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] reaches 5.13B – now what?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] surged by $0.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $21.75 during the day while it closed the day at $21.35. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/73980.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also loss -13.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PK stock has inclined by 27.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 123.79% and gained 24.49% year-on date.

The market cap for PK stock reached $5.13 billion, with 236.00 million shares outstanding and 233.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 7728312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $21.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $9.25 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PK stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PK shares from 11 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

PK stock trade performance evaluation

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.21. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.01, while it was recorded at 22.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.49 and a Gross Margin at -58.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.01.

Return on Total Capital for PK is now -5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.65. Additionally, PK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] managed to generate an average of -$7,912,088 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted -2.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,311.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PK.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,542 million, or 92.60% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,882,302, which is approximately 0.564% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,106,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $578.73 million in PK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $226.67 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 3.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 40,501,315 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 21,724,961 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 150,503,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,729,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,010,552 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 7,704,611 shares during the same period.