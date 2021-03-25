Market cap of Ouster Inc. [OUST] reaches 198.70M – now what?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -18.74%.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.70 million, with 8.37 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, OUST stock reached a trading volume of 3177365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

OUST Stock Performance Analysis:

Ouster Inc. [OUST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.74.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ouster Inc. Fundamentals:

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Ouster Inc. [OUST] Insider Position Details

40 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 8,547,697 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,547,697 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,547,697 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.