Market cap of My Size Inc. [MYSZ] reaches 10.49M – now what?

My Size Inc. [NASDAQ: MYSZ] price plunged by -21.79 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on March 23, 2021 that My Size, Inc. Prices $3.3 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

My Size, Inc. (the “Company” or “My Size”) (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of e-commerce measurement solutions, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds to the Company expected to be approximately $3.3 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company.

The proposed offering equates to 2,618,532 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $1.26 per share. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 3464946 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 767.64K shares. My Size Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.18 until finishing in the latest session at $1.22.

Guru’s Opinion on My Size Inc. [MYSZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for My Size Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYSZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54.

MYSZ Stock Performance Analysis:

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, MYSZ shares dropped by -28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYSZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for My Size Inc. [MYSZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4814, while it was recorded at 1.4660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2322 for the last 200 days.

Insight into My Size Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and My Size Inc. [MYSZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -9507.94 and a Gross Margin at +19.05. My Size Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8725.40.

Return on Total Capital for MYSZ is now -163.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -152.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -106.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.41. Additionally, MYSZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, My Size Inc. [MYSZ] managed to generate an average of -$725,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

MYSZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, My Size Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYSZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for My Size Inc. go to 25.00%.

My Size Inc. [MYSZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.91% of MYSZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYSZ stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 206,100, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.28% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 63,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78000.0 in MYSZ stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $21000.0 in MYSZ stock with ownership of nearly -25.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in My Size Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in My Size Inc. [NASDAQ:MYSZ] by around 278,682 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 8,733 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYSZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 236,217 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.