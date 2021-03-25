Market cap of Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] reaches 77.19M – now what?

Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ: AUVI] price surged by 4.85 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Boston Red Sox to Partner with Applied UV to Install Airocide(R) Air Quality System in Fenway Park and Jet Blue Park.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that it has partnered with the Boston Red Sox to install the Airocide® Air Quality-Improvement System (Airocide System) at Fenway Park and JetBlue Park. Airoicide® will also become “The Official Air Purification Provider of the Boston Red Sox.”

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The Airocide® bioconversion technology is based on patented technology developed by NASA to eliminate harmful, airborne particulates such as bacteria, mold and viruses. The FDA has issued guidance for Air Purifiers and Disinfectants that states that they may reduce the risk of viral exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by keeping aerosol concentration levels low.

A sum of 5848900 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Applied UV Inc. shares reached a high of $13.69 and dropped to a low of $9.38 until finishing in the latest session at $10.17.

The one-year AUVI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.21. The average equity rating for AUVI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $16.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for AUVI in the course of the last twelve months was 154.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

AUVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, AUVI shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.42% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Applied UV Inc. [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Applied UV Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +35.59. Applied UV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Total Capital for AUVI is now 89.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 190.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.31. Additionally, AUVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.31.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.37.Applied UV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Applied UV Inc. [AUVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.00% of AUVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 58,002, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 65.83% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in AUVI stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $52000.0 in AUVI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied UV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Applied UV Inc. [NASDAQ:AUVI] by around 63,581 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 26,583 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUVI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,380 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 25,991 shares during the same period.