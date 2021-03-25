Market Analysts see ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] traded at a high on 03/24/21, posting a 5.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.68. The company report on March 24, 2021 that ProQR Announces Positive Results from Clinical Trial of QR-421a in Usher Syndrome and Plans to Start Pivotal Trials.

QR-421a demonstrated a concordant benefit in multiple measures of vision, including best corrected visual activity (BCVA), static perimetry, and retinal imaging (OCT).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

QR-421a observed to be well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2917142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stands at 10.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.03%.

The market cap for PRQR stock reached $278.26 million, with 50.17 million shares outstanding and 44.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 712.65K shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 2917142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has PRQR stock performed recently?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 30.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.13 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 5.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -51.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.04. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.89.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Earnings analysis for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRQR.

Insider trade positions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $150 million, or 67.40% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,009,768, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 4,550,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.84 million in PRQR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $19.63 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly -26.819% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 2,653,523 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,254,731 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 19,505,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,413,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,288,653 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,353,020 shares during the same period.