Market Analysts see JD.com Inc. [JD] gaining to $114. Time to buy?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] plunged by -$4.44 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $82.50 during the day while it closed the day at $79.07. The company report on March 22, 2021 that JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD, “JD.com” or “JD”), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company, and Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada”), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, jointly announced that JD.com, through its subsidiary, entered into a share purchase agreement with Dada, under which JD.com has agreed to invest a total of US$800 million in newly issued ordinary shares of Dada, at a per share price that equals to the closing trading price of Dada’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 19, 2021, the last trading day prior to the date of the share purchase agreement. Following the transaction, JD.com will hold, taking into account its existing holding, approximately 51% of Dada’s issued and outstanding shares. The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and procedures, including applicable governmental filings, and there can be no assurance that clearance from applicable governmental authorities will be granted. JD.com has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the transaction for six months after the closing.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The share issuance is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “Securities Act”) pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act regarding transactions not involving a public offering.

JD.com Inc. stock has also loss -7.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JD stock has declined by -1.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 5.43% and lost -10.05% year-on date.

The market cap for JD stock reached $124.12 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 930.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.29M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 17321774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $111.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on JD stock. On August 24, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JD shares from 79 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JD stock trade performance evaluation

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.38. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -20.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.80 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.86, while it was recorded at 83.29 for the last single week of trading, and 79.65 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.82. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JD.com Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 5.02%.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,931 million, or 46.00% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,650,366, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,783,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.41 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly 2.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 56,054,853 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 74,780,372 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 450,055,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,891,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,789,952 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 10,945,834 shares during the same period.