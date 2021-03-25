Market Analysts see Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Graybug Vision Inc. [NASDAQ: GRAY] traded at a low on 03/24/21, posting a -14.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.08. The company report on March 9, 2021 that Graybug Vision Reports Preliminary Topline Results from Phase 2b ALTISSIMO Trial.

Median time to first supportive therapy was 5 months for GB-102 1mg.

48% of patients in the GB-102 1 mg arm were rescue-free for at least 6 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1342945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Graybug Vision Inc. stands at 9.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.32%.

The market cap for GRAY stock reached $124.76 million, with 20.98 million shares outstanding and 19.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 301.31K shares, GRAY reached a trading volume of 1342945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Graybug Vision Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Graybug Vision Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on GRAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graybug Vision Inc. is set at 1.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.63.

How has GRAY stock performed recently?

Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.25.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.84 for Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.32, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading.

Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRAY is now -48.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY] managed to generate an average of -$888,097 per employee.Graybug Vision Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Insider trade positions for Graybug Vision Inc. [GRAY]

There are presently around $92 million, or 83.00% of GRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAY stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 5,281,713, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.43% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 4,475,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.21 million in GRAY stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.61 million in GRAY stock with ownership of nearly 52.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graybug Vision Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Graybug Vision Inc. [NASDAQ:GRAY] by around 1,548,584 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,285,061 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,248,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,081,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 427,687 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,238,522 shares during the same period.