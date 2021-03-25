Macquarie lifts Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE: RCL] plunged by -$2.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $89.10 during the day while it closed the day at $81.58. The company report on March 25, 2021 that Royal Caribbean Group announces pricing of $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) (the “Company”) announced that it has priced its private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). In response to strong investor demand, the size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount. The Notes will mature on April 1, 2028. The Notes are expected to be issued on or around March 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing or required to be paid in 2021 and 2022, and the remaining for general corporate purposes (including to pay fees and expenses in connection with such repayments).

Royal Caribbean Group stock has also loss -10.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RCL stock has inclined by 13.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.80% and gained 9.22% year-on date.

The market cap for RCL stock reached $20.24 billion, with 224.66 million shares outstanding and 187.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 8608497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $86.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Group is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.85.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.79. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -9.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 136.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.61, while it was recorded at 86.70 for the last single week of trading, and 67.70 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at -80.83. Royal Caribbean Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -262.47.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now -11.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.24. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] managed to generate an average of -$68,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Royal Caribbean Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Royal Caribbean Group [RCL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Royal Caribbean Group posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -134.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL.

Royal Caribbean Group [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,397 million, or 62.20% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 21,822,396, which is approximately 11.298% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,568,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 194.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Group [NYSE:RCL] by around 32,623,830 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 15,460,729 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 103,874,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,959,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,779,131 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,769,681 shares during the same period.