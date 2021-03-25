Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] Stock trading around $8.57 per share: What’s Next?

Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE: LEAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.39%. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Saatchi Art Releases “New Voices” Campaign Featuring 100 Newly Discovered Emerging Artists.

Leading Online Art Gallery Highlights a Diverse International Class of Emerging Artists, Many of Whom Represent Unheard Perspectives in the Traditional Art Market.

The world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art, released its New Voices campaign featuring 100 emerging artists — a diverse group from a wide array of backgrounds and identities. This trailblazing group of artists represents a new generation of talent, each of whom is helping shift the conversation in the traditional art world by sharing often unheard perspectives and engaging in novel art-making approaches. New Voices celebrates Saatchi Art’s ongoing commitment to equity of representation in the arts with two-thirds of the artists featured self-identifying as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color) and more than half identifying as women.

Over the last 12 months, LEAF stock rose by 507.80%. The one-year Leaf Group Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.88. The average equity rating for LEAF stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.52 million, with 29.06 million shares outstanding and 26.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 619.34K shares, LEAF stock reached a trading volume of 4858430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEAF shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEAF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Leaf Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for Leaf Group Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leaf Group Ltd. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEAF in the course of the last twelve months was 72.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

LEAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.39. With this latest performance, LEAF shares gained by 40.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 507.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 7.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leaf Group Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.75. Leaf Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.18.

Return on Total Capital for LEAF is now -21.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.75. Additionally, LEAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] managed to generate an average of -$24,611 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.78.Leaf Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

LEAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leaf Group Ltd. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leaf Group Ltd. go to 15.00%.

Leaf Group Ltd. [LEAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $242 million, or 74.20% of LEAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEAF stocks are: OAK MANAGEMENT CORP with ownership of 3,717,674, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; SPECTRUM EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,770,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.74 million in LEAF stocks shares; and OSMIUM PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $20.03 million in LEAF stock with ownership of nearly 27.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leaf Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Leaf Group Ltd. [NYSE:LEAF] by around 10,175,311 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 889,811 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 17,220,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,285,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEAF stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,100,009 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 95,895 shares during the same period.