iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] moved down -14.49: Why It’s Important

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ITOS] closed the trading session at $30.86 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.52, while the highest price level was $37.87. The company report on March 25, 2021 that iTeos Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

– Initial data from Phase 1/2a trial of EOS-448 to be presented at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. Company to hold conference call at 8:00 am on April 12th to discuss results –.

– Updated, single-agent data of inupadenant (EOS-850) from Phase 1/2a trial and initial pembrolizumab combination data are expected to be reported later in 2021 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.75 percent and weekly performance of -11.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -22.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 252.89K shares, ITOS reached to a volume of 1179579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITOS shares is $44.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ITOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.49.

ITOS stock trade performance evaluation

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.70. With this latest performance, ITOS shares dropped by -22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.84, while it was recorded at 36.56 for the last single week of trading.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.50 and a Current Ratio set at 33.50.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [ITOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $903 million, or 77.40% of ITOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITOS stocks are: MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 4,711,114, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,417,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.32 million in ITOS stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $134.09 million in ITOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ITOS] by around 5,777,573 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 1,423,991 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 22,054,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,256,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITOS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,277 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 733,164 shares during the same period.