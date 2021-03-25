Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] Is Currently -21.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IONS] slipped around -12.05 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.59 at the close of the session, down -21.66%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Ionis’ partner provides update on clinical studies evaluating tominersen (IONIS-HTT Rx).

– Dosing to stop in Phase III clinical study of tominersen and paused in the open-label extension study (GEN-EXTEND).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

– The Phase I PK/PD study (GEN-PEAK) of tominersen and the observational Roche HD Natural History Study will continue.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -22.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IONS Stock saw the intraday high of $47.24 and lowest of $42.905 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.37, which means current price is +1.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 959.45K shares, IONS reached a trading volume of 8494639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONS shares is $65.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for IONS in the course of the last twelve months was 7475.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has IONS stock performed recently?

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.72. With this latest performance, IONS shares dropped by -22.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.98 for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.99, while it was recorded at 51.92 for the last single week of trading, and 54.39 for the last 200 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.60 and a Gross Margin at +96.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.91.

Return on Total Capital for IONS is now -7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.13. Additionally, IONS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS] managed to generate an average of -$596,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -191.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONS.

Insider trade positions for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IONS]

There are presently around $5,236 million, or 87.30% of IONS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IONS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,938,034, which is approximately 0.341% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,114,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $571.68 million in IONS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $533.73 million in IONS stock with ownership of nearly 2.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IONS] by around 14,730,507 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 13,502,044 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 91,878,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,111,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IONS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,649,506 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,095 shares during the same period.