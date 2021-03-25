Inphi Corporation [IPHI] Revenue clocked in at $683.00 million, up 5.37% YTD: What’s Next?

Inphi Corporation [NASDAQ: IPHI] closed the trading session at $169.08 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $168.93, while the highest price level was $174.54. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Marvell Special Meeting and Inphi Special Meeting to be Held on April 15, 2021.

Marvell and Inphi Boards of Directors Each Unanimously Recommends their Respective Shareholders and Stockholders Vote “For” the Approval of the Merger and “FOR” the Other Proposals Set Forth in the Definitive Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) (“Marvell”), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) (“Inphi”), a leader in high-speed data movement, have set a date for their shareholders and stockholders, respectively, to vote on the proposed acquisition of Inphi by Marvell. Marvell shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholders of Marvell (the “Marvell Special Meeting”), which will be held virtually on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Inphi stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the Special Meeting of Stockholders of Inphi Stockholder (the “Inphi Special Meeting”), which will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, at Inphi’s headquarters, located at 110 Rio Robles, San Jose, California 95134.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.37 percent and weekly performance of 1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 53.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 737.79K shares, IPHI reached to a volume of 5990512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inphi Corporation [IPHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPHI shares is $173.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Inphi Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital dropped their target price from $90 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Inphi Corporation stock. On June 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IPHI shares from 116 to 126.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inphi Corporation is set at 6.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPHI in the course of the last twelve months was 109.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

IPHI stock trade performance evaluation

Inphi Corporation [IPHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, IPHI shares gained by 2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Inphi Corporation [IPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.63, while it was recorded at 164.14 for the last single week of trading, and 137.98 for the last 200 days.

Inphi Corporation [IPHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inphi Corporation [IPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.36 and a Gross Margin at +44.68. Inphi Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.75.

Return on Total Capital for IPHI is now -1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.33. Additionally, IPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inphi Corporation [IPHI] managed to generate an average of -$55,013 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Inphi Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inphi Corporation [IPHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inphi Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inphi Corporation go to 37.60%.

Inphi Corporation [IPHI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,988 million, or 91.80% of IPHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPHI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,810,815, which is approximately 3.915% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,702,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $795.12 million in IPHI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $476.01 million in IPHI stock with ownership of nearly -8.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inphi Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 185 institutional holders increased their position in Inphi Corporation [NASDAQ:IPHI] by around 13,792,556 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 16,075,767 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 17,373,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,241,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPHI stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,439,106 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 6,732,727 shares during the same period.