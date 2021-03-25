Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] moved up 5.63: Why It’s Important

Imperial Oil Limited [AMEX: IMO] closed the trading session at $24.03 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.12, while the highest price level was $24.64. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Imperial declares first quarter 2021 dividend.

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents per share on the outstanding common shares of the company, payable on April 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021.

This first quarter 2021 dividend compares with the fourth quarter 2020 dividend of 22 cents per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.27 percent and weekly performance of -3.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 81.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 555.60K shares, IMO reached to a volume of 1118169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Imperial Oil Limited [IMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMO shares is $32.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMO stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Imperial Oil Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Imperial Oil Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Imperial Oil Limited is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

IMO stock trade performance evaluation

Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, IMO shares gained by 6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for Imperial Oil Limited [IMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.90, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.59 for the last 200 days.

Imperial Oil Limited [IMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.23 and a Gross Margin at -7.62. Imperial Oil Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for IMO is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.10. Additionally, IMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] managed to generate an average of -$320,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Imperial Oil Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Imperial Oil Limited [IMO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Imperial Oil Limited posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Imperial Oil Limited go to -8.90%.

Imperial Oil Limited [IMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,842 million, or 18.10% of IMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMO stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 32,123,413, which is approximately 0.423% of the company’s market cap and around 69.60% of the total institutional ownership; FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,315,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $632.36 million in IMO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $578.99 million in IMO stock with ownership of nearly 9.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Imperial Oil Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Oil Limited [AMEX:IMO] by around 9,848,519 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 6,933,717 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 143,087,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,869,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,334 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 440,768 shares during the same period.