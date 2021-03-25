FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE] is 26.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FSD Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: HUGE] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.98 at the close of the session, down -7.48%. The company report on March 17, 2021 that FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment of Gastro-Intestinal Diseases in Dogs and Cats.

-Announces Filing of Year-End 2020 Results and Provides Corporate Update.

FSD Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (“FSD Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a license agreement (the “License Agreement”) with Innovet Italia S.R.L. (“Innovet”), under which Innovet granted the Company a license to use ultramicronized-palmitoylethanolamide (or ultramicronized PEA) (“ultra-micro PEA”) to develop U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved veterinary drugs for the treatment of gastro-intestinal diseases in Canine and Feline (Dogs and Cats). In addition, the Company announces the filing of its year-end results and provides corporate updates.

FSD Pharma Inc. stock is now 26.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUGE Stock saw the intraday high of $2.0899 and lowest of $1.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.00, which means current price is +36.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, HUGE reached a trading volume of 2225322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FSD Pharma Inc. is set at 0.31

FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, HUGE shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2184, while it was recorded at 2.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5653 for the last 200 days.

FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HUGE is now -79.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -77.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.41. Additionally, HUGE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE] managed to generate an average of -$1,422,612 per employee.

Insider trade positions for FSD Pharma Inc. [HUGE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.73% of HUGE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUGE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 46,165, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.70% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 45,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90000.0 in HUGE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $86000.0 in HUGE stock with ownership of nearly 0.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FSD Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in FSD Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:HUGE] by around 144,700 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 82,576 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 25,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUGE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 106,435 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 82,070 shares during the same period.