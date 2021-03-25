Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] Stock trading around $7.99 per share: What’s Next?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -77.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.99. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance Single-Dose Regimen.

Interim FX-322 Phase 2a Results Show Four Injection Schedule Had No Discernible Hearing Benefit.

Separate FX-322 Phase 1b Study Confirms Hearing Improvement from Single Injection.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19203481 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stands at 16.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.50%.

The market cap for FREQ stock reached $276.21 million, with 33.07 million shares outstanding and 26.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 321.04K shares, FREQ reached a trading volume of 19203481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on FREQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49.

How has FREQ stock performed recently?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -80.28. With this latest performance, FREQ shares dropped by -84.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.26 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.79, while it was recorded at 30.71 for the last single week of trading, and 28.73 for the last 200 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.92. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.76.

Return on Total Capital for FREQ is now -19.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] managed to generate an average of -$398,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -290.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FREQ.

Insider trade positions for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]

There are presently around $170 million, or 63.70% of FREQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREQ stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,482,735, which is approximately 2.044% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,259,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.04 million in FREQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.55 million in FREQ stock with ownership of nearly 62.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FREQ] by around 2,748,349 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 849,963 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 17,689,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,287,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREQ stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 612,309 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 633,825 shares during the same period.