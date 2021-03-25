For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.57% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.64%. The company report on March 15, 2021 that INOVIO Announces the Appointment of Michael Cordera As Executive Vice President & General Counsel.

INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases and cancer, announced the appointment of Michael Cordera as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Mr. Cordera will serve on the company’s executive leadership team and will report to INOVIO’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. J. Joseph Kim. In this role, he will be responsible for the company’s legal team and strategy.

Dr. J. Joseph Kim, INOVIO’s President and CEO, said, “Michael is a seasoned legal executive with deep life sciences experience both in the US and abroad. His expertise surrounding commercial operations and global business development come at a key time for our organization. He will be a valuable leader as INOVIO executes on its plans to develop and commercialize DNA medicines to treat infectious diseases, cancer, and HPV-associated diseases.”.

Over the last 12 months, INO stock rose by 26.66%. The one-year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.88. The average equity rating for INO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 207.63 million shares outstanding and 204.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.55M shares, INO stock reached a trading volume of 7762604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 245.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

INO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.64. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -23.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.26 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 9.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.30.

INO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $591 million, or 32.20% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,242,941, which is approximately 3.871% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,185,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.49 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $79.87 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 11.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 10,125,844 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 5,196,791 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 50,495,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,818,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,572,222 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,011 shares during the same period.