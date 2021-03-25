Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is -2.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] loss -5.76% or -0.9 points to close at $14.73 with a heavy trading volume of 9087983 shares. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Paysafe to Present at the Cowen FinTech Bus Tour.

Paysafe Group Holdings Limited (“Paysafe”), a leading specialized payments platform, announced it will present at the Cowen FinTech Bus Tour.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, will present on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The live audio webcast will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://www.paysafe.com/us-en/investors/. After the event, an archive of Mr. McHugh’s presentation will also be available for a limited time on the Paysafe Investor Relations website.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, BFT reached to a volume of 9087983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for BFT stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.26, while it was recorded at 15.60 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, BFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]

122 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 52,135,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,135,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,135,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.