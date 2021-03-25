Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] Revenue clocked in at $35.40 million, down -21.60% YTD: What’s Next?

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENVB] closed the trading session at $3.34 on 03/23/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.26, while the highest price level was $3.57. The company report on March 18, 2021 that Enveric Biosciences Appoints Dr. Douglas D. Lind to Company’s Board of Directors.

– Dr. Douglas Lind brings over 30 years of healthcare and capital markets experience to the board -.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a patient-first biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid medicines to improve quality of life for cancer patients, announced the appointment of Dr. Douglas D. Lind to its board of directors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.60 percent and weekly performance of -10.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, ENVB reached to a volume of 1863114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enveric Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

ENVB stock trade performance evaluation

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.93. With this latest performance, ENVB shares dropped by -19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 5.53 for the last 200 days.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. [ENVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ENVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 10,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in ENVB stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $34000.0 in ENVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Enveric Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENVB] by around 32,905 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,697 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENVB stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,897 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,697 shares during the same period.