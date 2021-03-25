Dropbox Inc. [DBX] Is Currently -2.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ: DBX] plunged by -$0.81 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $27.405 during the day while it closed the day at $26.54. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Dropbox Completes Acquisition of DocSend.

Dropbox, Inc., (NASDAQ: DBX) announced it has completed the acquisition of DocSend, a secure document sharing and analytics company with more than 17,000 customers. The combination of Dropbox, HelloSign, and DocSend will help customers across industries manage end-to-end document workflows—from content collaboration to sharing and e-signature—giving them more control over their business results.

Dropbox Inc. stock has also loss -5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBX stock has inclined by 12.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.89% and gained 19.60% year-on date.

The market cap for DBX stock reached $10.79 billion, with 411.60 million shares outstanding and 310.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 7021079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dropbox Inc. [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $29.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $32 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Dropbox Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $28, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on DBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DBX stock trade performance evaluation

Dropbox Inc. [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, DBX shares gained by 14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Dropbox Inc. [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.02, while it was recorded at 26.88 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dropbox Inc. [DBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.33 and a Gross Margin at +78.34. Dropbox Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.39.

Return on Total Capital for DBX is now 7.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 335.38. Additionally, DBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 278.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dropbox Inc. [DBX] managed to generate an average of -$92,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Dropbox Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dropbox Inc. [DBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dropbox Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc. go to 16.80%.

Dropbox Inc. [DBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,720 million, or 79.50% of DBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,141,324, which is approximately 4.863% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 17,061,743 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.82 million in DBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $421.08 million in DBX stock with ownership of nearly -2.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dropbox Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Dropbox Inc. [NASDAQ:DBX] by around 42,389,773 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 47,937,786 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 162,870,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,197,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBX stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,986,700 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 23,945,948 shares during the same period.