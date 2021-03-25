Denbury Inc. [DEN] stock Initiated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $39.50

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.09% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.56%. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Denbury Names Brad Whitmarsh Executive Director, Investor Relations.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) announced that Brad Whitmarsh has joined Denbury as Executive Director, Investor Relations.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Whitmarsh has worked in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years and brings significant investor relations experience to Denbury. Most recently, Mr. Whitmarsh served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Noble Energy, Inc., from 2013 until its acquisition by Chevron Corporation in 2020. Prior to Noble Energy, Mr. Whitmarsh was Vice President of Investor Relations at Kosmos Energy immediately following its initial public offering. Mr. Whitmarsh holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

The one-year Denbury Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.72. The average equity rating for DEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.04 billion, with 50.00 million shares outstanding and 49.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 724.03K shares, DEN stock reached a trading volume of 1228666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $47.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

DEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.44% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.80, while it was recorded at 41.74 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Denbury Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.40 and a Gross Margin at +12.97. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -201.09.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.07. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of -$1,124,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

DEN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denbury Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

Denbury Inc. [DEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,867 million, or 82.70% of DEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,377,847, which is approximately -18.44% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,519,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $239.32 million in DEN stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $150.52 million in DEN stock with ownership of nearly 35.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denbury Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Denbury Inc. [NYSE:DEN] by around 12,543,842 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 10,919,620 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,588,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,051,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DEN stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,007,500 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,399,436 shares during the same period.