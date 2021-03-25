BlackBerry Limited [BB] Is Currently -4.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] loss -4.87% on the last trading session, reaching $9.58 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that 2020 Year in Review: CVCA Private Equity Canadian Market Overview: Decrease in Megadeals refocuses PE investment on the Mid Market in 2020.

PE-backed Exits in 2020 Experience Highest Value of IPOs on Record.

The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) released its newly redesigned year-end report focused on Canadian private equity. 2020 saw CAD $14B invested across 635 deals. The Canadian PE market has traditionally averaged $21B in yearly PE investment and 2020 was notable in that mega deals accounted for only $3.7B compared to $11.6B in 2019.

BlackBerry Limited represents 562.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.31 billion with the latest information. BB stock price has been found in the range of $9.545 to $10.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 50.36M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 12584929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $7.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for BlackBerry Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Underperform rating on BB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for BB in the course of the last twelve months was 94.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for BB stock

BlackBerry Limited [BB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.41. With this latest performance, BB shares dropped by -7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 93.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.91, while it was recorded at 10.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.25 and a Gross Margin at +55.19. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.62.

Return on Total Capital for BB is now -5.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.97. Additionally, BB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlackBerry Limited [BB] managed to generate an average of -$54,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BlackBerry Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BB.

An analysis of insider ownership at BlackBerry Limited [BB]

There are presently around $2,361 million, or 56.60% of BB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BB stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 59,353,992, which is approximately -3.902% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN, holding 46,724,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.62 million in BB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $139.63 million in BB stock with ownership of nearly -0.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlackBerry Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in BlackBerry Limited [NYSE:BB] by around 21,975,985 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 42,911,762 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 181,571,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,458,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BB stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,369,597 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 21,124,301 shares during the same period.