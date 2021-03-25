Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] moved up 66.21: Why It’s Important

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] closed the trading session at $6.10 on 03/24/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.15, while the highest price level was $7.20. The company report on March 24, 2021 that Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

Conference call and webcast at 5pm EDT

Company announces resignation of CFO Gregory Chow

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.27 percent and weekly performance of 54.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, APTO reached to a volume of 180243702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTO shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.82. With this latest performance, APTO shares gained by 48.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 4.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.17 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for APTO is now -49.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.63. Additionally, APTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] managed to generate an average of -$1,056,572 per employee.Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aptose Biosciences Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTO.

There are presently around $309 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,030,000, which is approximately 794.667% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; DRW SECURITIES, LLC, holding 7,976,176 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.66 million in APTO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $44.36 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 5.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 20,553,342 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 15,799,461 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 14,233,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,585,902 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,968,186 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 8,943,014 shares during the same period.