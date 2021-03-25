Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] moved down -29.31: Why It’s Important

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ANIX] loss -29.31% on the last trading session, reaching $4.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 23, 2021 that Anixa Biosciences Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $22.5 Million.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) (“Anixa” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, announced that, due to demand, the underwriter has agreed to increase the size of the previously announced offering and purchase on a firm commitment basis 4,285,715 shares of common stock of the Company at a public offering price of $5.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company also has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 642,857 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about March 25, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. represents 25.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $125.52 million with the latest information. ANIX stock price has been found in the range of $4.45 to $5.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 554.76K shares, ANIX reached a trading volume of 6036437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anixa Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 251.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.83. With this latest performance, ANIX shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.91, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.15 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ANIX is now -151.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, ANIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. [ANIX] managed to generate an average of -$2,504,589 per employee.Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anixa Biosciences Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANIX.

There are presently around $9 million, or 6.90% of ANIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 663,025, which is approximately 0.936% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 618,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 million in ANIX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.54 million in ANIX stock with ownership of nearly 9.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anixa Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Anixa Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ANIX] by around 209,486 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 236,285 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,354,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,800,490 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANIX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,151 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 142,156 shares during the same period.