Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain 2.48% so far this year. What now?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] gained 5.08% or 0.74 points to close at $15.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1624836 shares. The company report on March 8, 2021 that Advent Technologies Announces New Product Development & Manufacturing Facility in Charlestown, Massachusetts, USA.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent”), an innovation-driven company in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, announced that it has signed an eight-year lease for 21,401 square feet in the heart of Boston’s innovation and R&D community at Hood Park in Charlestown, MA (www.hoodpark.com).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005522/en/.

It opened the trading session at $14.60, the shares rose to $16.14 and dropped to $14.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADN points out that the company has recorded 46.83% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -52.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 958.03K shares, ADN reached to a volume of 1624836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 890.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for ADN stock

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, ADN shares gained by 12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.77 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.10, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]

There are presently around $34 million, or 9.90% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 624,759, which is approximately 62.914% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 491,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.52 million in ADN stocks shares; and EJF CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.74 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 1,469,374 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 13,293,311 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 12,571,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,191,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,243 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 12,884,256 shares during the same period.