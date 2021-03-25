360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain 99.32% so far this year. What now?

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] loss -14.45% on the last trading session, reaching $23.50 price per share at the time. The company report on March 16, 2021 that 360 DigiTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights.

360 DigiTech Inc. represents 150.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.75 billion with the latest information. QFIN stock price has been found in the range of $23.21 to $27.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 5779522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $35.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

Trading performance analysis for QFIN stock

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.78. With this latest performance, QFIN shares dropped by -13.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 231.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.21, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.00 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.81. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.97. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 380.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QFIN.

An analysis of insider ownership at 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]

There are presently around $1,328 million, or 45.60% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately -6.98% of the company’s market cap and around 15.91% of the total institutional ownership; TT INTERNATIONAL, holding 12,514,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.09 million in QFIN stocks shares; and ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, currently with $187.42 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 6,818,657 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 8,836,473 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 40,860,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,515,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,627,341 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,790,254 shares during the same period.