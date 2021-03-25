21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] Revenue clocked in at $696.20 million, down -19.05% YTD: What’s Next?

21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] loss -17.65% on the last trading session, reaching $28.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that 21Vianet Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Repurchase Approximately US$260 million of Class B Ordinary Shares from Tuspark.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“21Vianet” or the “Company”), a leading carrier-neutral and cloud-neutral data center services provider in China, announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Tuspark Innovation Venture Limited (“Tuspark”), pursuant to which 21Vianet will purchase from Tuspark 48,634,493 Class B ordinary shares of the Company for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$260 million. The repurchase price will be at US$5.346 per ordinary share, or US$32.076 per American depository share (“ADS”), which is the product of (i) the daily volume weighted average price of the ADSs for the consecutive thirty (30) trading days ended on March 22, 2021, multiplied by (ii) 88%.

Mr. Josh Chen, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Company, commented, “I’d like to express our gratitude to Tus-Holdings, Mr. Jiwu Wang and the team for their entrepreneurship support, and to Tsinghua global alumni network in promoting technological innovations., we are closing one chapter yet starting a new one. In this new chapter, we will be working even more closely with the cutting-edge research and development centers within Tsinghua’s network and its ecosystem to pursue our net-zero-carbon IDC strategy. Together, we will use scientific and technological innovation to build the next generation of large-scale green data centers and be one of the best corporate citizens in the industry.”.

21Vianet Group Inc. represents 119.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.92 billion with the latest information. VNET stock price has been found in the range of $27.63 to $33.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 8890858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $46.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for 21Vianet Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2020, representing the official price target for 21Vianet Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 21Vianet Group Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.58. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -27.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.55, while it was recorded at 32.28 for the last single week of trading, and 27.83 for the last 200 days.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.63 and a Gross Margin at +23.41. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.81.

Return on Total Capital for VNET is now 1.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.26. Additionally, VNET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] managed to generate an average of -$11,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.21Vianet Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 21Vianet Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET.

An analysis of insider ownership at 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $2,115 million, or 88.50% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 6,056,396, which is approximately -11.629% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 4,855,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $136.35 million in VNET stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $122.18 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 16.478% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in 21Vianet Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 19,371,372 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,814,675 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 46,143,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,329,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,574,998 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,892,546 shares during the same period.