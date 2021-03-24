Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] Stock trading around $14.54 per share: What’s Next?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] loss -6.97% on the last trading session, reaching $14.54 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Workhorse Group Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – WKHS.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Workhorse Group Inc. (“Workhorse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WKHS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, and docketed under 21-cv-02207, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Workhorse securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Workhorse securities during the Class Period, you have until May 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Workhorse Group Inc. represents 120.65 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.72 billion with the latest information. WKHS stock price has been found in the range of $14.32 to $15.7599.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.44M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 12144532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WKHS shares from 33 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1225.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for WKHS stock

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -53.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 826.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.71 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.19, while it was recorded at 15.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2942.95 and a Gross Margin at -838.38. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5010.81.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.38. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of $536,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Workhorse Group Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WKHS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

There are presently around $683 million, or 38.60% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,097,121, which is approximately 14.225% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,231,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.07 million in WKHS stocks shares; and SEAPORT GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $56.08 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly -2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 13,970,334 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 6,566,081 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 26,446,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,982,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,336 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 995,940 shares during the same period.