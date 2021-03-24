why Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.45

Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX: ASXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.51%. The company report on March 12, 2021 that Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Recent Highlights.

Over the last 12 months, ASXC stock rose by 1180.65%. The one-year Asensus Surgical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -173.79. The average equity rating for ASXC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $861.05 million, with 232.59 million shares outstanding and 228.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.91M shares, ASXC stock reached a trading volume of 6522809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASXC shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASXC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asensus Surgical Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 269.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73.

ASXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.51. With this latest performance, ASXC shares dropped by -26.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1042.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1180.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 1.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Asensus Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1783.12 and a Gross Margin at -402.90. Asensus Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1868.09.

Return on Total Capital for ASXC is now -91.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -98.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.71. Additionally, ASXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] managed to generate an average of -$429,797 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Asensus Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ASXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASXC.

Asensus Surgical Inc. [ASXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 9.90% of ASXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,158,994, which is approximately 18.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,427,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.67 million in ASXC stocks shares; and MASTERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.57 million in ASXC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Asensus Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Asensus Surgical Inc. [AMEX:ASXC] by around 2,150,085 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,182 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 5,915,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,157,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASXC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 797,913 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 150,062 shares during the same period.