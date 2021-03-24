why Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.60

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.07%. The company report on March 16, 2021 that Amyris Enters Partnership With Minerva Foods For Zero Carbon Protein Production.

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership with Minerva Foods of Brazil to develop molecules for the sustainable production and distribution of animal protein.

Minerva will fund Amyris’s development, scaling and production of new target molecules (with additional molecules to be identified over time), which Minerva will then be responsible for commercializing. The parties expect to begin commercialization of the first product within 18 months. The new molecules will include natural preservatives from fermentation that will enable meat to be transported and sold with a longer shelf-life at reduced CO2 emission levels. The parties may also work on the development and production of a fermentation-based alternative to animal-based protein.

Over the last 12 months, AMRS stock rose by 990.72%. The one-year Amyris Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.45. The average equity rating for AMRS stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.28 billion, with 246.82 million shares outstanding and 154.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, AMRS stock reached a trading volume of 4031613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRS shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.51.

AMRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 26.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 650.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 990.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.64 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.56, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amyris Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.29 and a Gross Margin at +45.83. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.03.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 255.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 126.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$529,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

AMRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -194.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,101 million, or 38.30% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 18,442,566, which is approximately 12.211% of the company’s market cap and around 33.01% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.3 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $278.5 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 22,074,799 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 26,599,476 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 50,627,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,301,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,273,022 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 18,820,942 shares during the same period.