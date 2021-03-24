RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Stock trading around $10.15 per share: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -47.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -48.11%. The company report on March 19, 2021 that RLX Technology Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 26, 2021.

– Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 A.M. ET on March 26, 2021 -.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX” or the “Company” or “We”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, before the U.S. markets open on Friday, March 26, 2021.

The one-year RLX Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.1. The average equity rating for RLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.04 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, RLX stock reached a trading volume of 106581610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $29.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for RLX Technology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.45.

RLX Stock Performance Analysis:

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -48.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX], while it was recorded at 17.05 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into RLX Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +37.50. RLX Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.08.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.24. Additionally, RLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] managed to generate an average of $10,345 per employee.RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.