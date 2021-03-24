Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $9

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [NASDAQ: PMBC] gained 10.42% on the last trading session, reaching $8.90 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (“Pacific Mercantile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PMBC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Banc of California, Inc. (“Banc of California”). Under the terms of the agreement, Pacific Mercantile shareholders will receive only 0.50 shares of Banc of California stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile they own.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The investigation concerns whether the Pacific Mercantile Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Banc of California is paying too little for the Company.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp represents 23.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $194.29 million with the latest information. PMBC stock price has been found in the range of $8.75 to $9.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.58K shares, PMBC reached a trading volume of 2668838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PMBC shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PMBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2017, representing the official price target for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on PMBC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for PMBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for PMBC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.62.

Trading performance analysis for PMBC stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, PMBC shares gained by 22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 109.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PMBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.19 for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.84, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 4.74 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.56. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.34.

Return on Total Capital for PMBC is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.23. Additionally, PMBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC] managed to generate an average of $56,589 per employee.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PMBC.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [PMBC]

There are presently around $147 million, or 74.90% of PMBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PMBC stocks are: PATRIOT FINANCIAL PARTNERS GP, LP with ownership of 2,515,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FOURTHSTONE LLC, holding 2,360,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.01 million in PMBC stocks shares; and ENDEAVOUR CAPITAL ADVISORS INC, currently with $18.55 million in PMBC stock with ownership of nearly 1.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp [NASDAQ:PMBC] by around 850,081 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 630,820 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 15,064,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,545,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PMBC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,157 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 46,548 shares during the same period.