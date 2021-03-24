Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] Is Currently -79.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ODT] loss -79.19% or -15.07 points to close at $3.96 with a heavy trading volume of 25813777 shares. The company report on March 22, 2021 that Odonate Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of Development of Tesetaxel.

Following feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a pre-New Drug Application meeting, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) has concluded that the clinical data package for tesetaxel is unlikely to support FDA approval. Therefore, Odonate is discontinuing the development of tesetaxel and will wind down the operations of the Company. The Company will work with clinical sites to transition patients in ongoing tesetaxel clinical studies to appropriate alternative therapies.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We thank the investigators, study team personnel, and especially the patients and their caregivers for their endeavors to improve treatments for patients with breast cancer,” said Kevin Tang, Chief Executive Officer of Odonate.

It opened the trading session at $4.84, the shares rose to $5.10 and dropped to $3.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ODT points out that the company has recorded -73.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 68.47% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 428.96K shares, ODT reached to a volume of 25813777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

Trading performance analysis for ODT stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -79.25. With this latest performance, ODT shares dropped by -83.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.46 for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.99, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 23.30 for the last 200 days.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ODT is now -83.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.91. Additionally, ODT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT] managed to generate an average of -$825,817 per employee.Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [ODT]

There are presently around $152 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODT stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 15,514,566, which is approximately 1.81% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,607,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.2 million in ODT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $14.94 million in ODT stock with ownership of nearly -16.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Odonate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ODT] by around 3,487,575 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,122,035 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 32,746,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,356,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,315 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 589,433 shares during the same period.