Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] is -11.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] slipped around -0.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.41 at the close of the session, down -9.03%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that NXT-ID Reduces Term Debt by $5.0 Million.

NXT-ID, Inc. (“NXTD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXTD), a provider of healthcare devices and services, announced it has made a prepayment of approximately $5.0 million in principal of its senior secured debt. As a result of this prepayment, the Company reduced the outstanding principal amount to approximately $5.7 million.

Commented Vincent S. Miceli, CEO of NXTD: “I’m pleased to report that we have nearly halved our debt load so early into 2021. The reduction in our debt will save us approximately $700,000 in interest costs annually. That savings will enable us to invest more capital in our business and will play a key role in our continued ability to weather the COVID storm and better position us to get our new products to market quicker and open up new distribution channels as we have indicated in our previous shareholder updates.”.

Nxt-ID Inc. stock is now -11.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NXTD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.56 and lowest of $1.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.44, which means current price is +34.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.11M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 4008791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has NXTD stock performed recently?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -38.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 296.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 346.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6135, while it was recorded at 1.5820 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8008 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.06. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.78. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$78,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

Insider trade positions for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.30% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 652,559, which is approximately 141.469% of the company’s market cap and around 15.87% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 172,461 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 837,361 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 755,595 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 99,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,493,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 337,486 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 715,582 shares during the same period.