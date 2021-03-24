NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] moved down -4.46: Why It’s Important

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.31%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that NanoVibronix UroShield Joins PainShield on Federal Supply Schedule, Expanding Access to VA Market.

Veterans Using At-Home Catheters Can Now Utilize UroShield to Prevent Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, announced that its UroShield urology therapy device has been added to the Federal Supply Schedule through a service disabled veteran organization, thus making it easier for Veterans being treated by the Veterans Administration to secure and utilize the UroShield. On September 1, 2019, NanoVibronix’s other proprietary device, the PainShield, was placed on the Federal Supply schedule insuring veterans access to a non-opioid pain therapy.

Over the last 12 months, NAOV stock dropped by -61.09%. The average equity rating for NAOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.70 million, with 24.11 million shares outstanding and 14.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, NAOV stock reached a trading volume of 1145334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

NAOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, NAOV shares dropped by -20.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 81.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2120, while it was recorded at 1.1300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1438 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoVibronix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.00% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 583,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.64% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 513,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in NAOV stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.33 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 1,509,344 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 566,620 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 361,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,714,734 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,509,289 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 566,620 shares during the same period.