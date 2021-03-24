Market cap of Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] reaches 174.78M – now what?

Westwater Resources Inc. [NYSE: WWR] traded at a low on 03/23/21, posting a -3.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.83. The company report on March 19, 2021 that Westwater Resources Common Stock Begins Trading on the NYSE American Stock Exchange.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (“Westwater”) (NYSE: WWR), a battery graphite development company, announced that its common stock will begin trading on the NYSE American stock exchange, March 19, 2021. The Company’s ticker symbol – WWR – remains the same.

“Listing on the NYSE American is a significant milestone for Westwater and a natural next step in the evolution of our company,” said Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer of Westwater Resources. “With the current surge in global interest in mineral investments, we believe this is an excellent time for our NYSE American listing, and our team looks forward to introducing Westwater to a new and larger investment base. Our board and management are very pleased to have Brendan E. Cryan & Co. LLC as our specialist firm. They have been specialists for over 60 years.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2477372 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westwater Resources Inc. stands at 8.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.79%.

The market cap for WWR stock reached $174.78 million, with 29.41 million shares outstanding and 26.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.21M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 2477372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 229.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 389.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -25.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.63. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$1,264,727 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $10 million, or 5.70% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 361,728, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 248,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 710.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NYSE:WWR] by around 1,551,393 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,747 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 81,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,634,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,280,376 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 200 shares during the same period.