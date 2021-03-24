Market cap of Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] reaches 286.14M – now what?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] loss -9.00% or -1.3 points to close at $13.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2182620 shares. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Sunworks Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results.

Company enters 2021 with more than $39 million in cash and $42 million in backlog.

Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq:SUNW), a provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets, announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $13.98, the shares rose to $14.27 and dropped to $12.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUNW points out that the company has recorded 1474.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -4434.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.73M shares, SUNW reached to a volume of 2182620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2017, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for SUNW stock

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.81. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1474.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3395.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.73, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.92 and a Gross Margin at +10.55. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.35.

Return on Total Capital for SUNW is now -58.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.12. Additionally, SUNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] managed to generate an average of -$51,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunworks Inc. posted -0.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]

There are presently around $23 million, or 7.40% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 363,949, which is approximately 797.288% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 311,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in SUNW stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $2.82 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly -1.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 1,392,319 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 76,257 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 289,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,758,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,851 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 72,158 shares during the same period.